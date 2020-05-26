Radar

Four short links: 26 May 2020

High-Performing Teams, DOS Source Code, Safety vs Encryption, and Online Conferences

By Nat Torkington
May 26, 2020
Four Short Links
  1. Habits of High-Performing Teamsinstead of experience points that build strength, defense, magic, and resistance, every new piece of work is an “enemy” that, when delivered, will spread domain context and confidence around your team.
  2. Original Sources of MS-DOS 1.25 and 2.0 — Best old nerd joke on this was on Lobsters: Luckily all of the source files are under 64KB, or else they’d have to host it at github.exe.

  3. Facebook Adds Safety Alerts to Encrypted ChatsFacebook today announced new features for Messenger that will alert you when messages appear to come from financial scammers or potential child abusers, displaying warnings in the Messenger app that provide tips and suggest you block the offenders. […] But crucially, Facebook says that the detection will occur only based on metadata—not analysis of the content of messages—so that it doesn’t undermine the end-to-end encryption that Messenger offers in its Secret Conversations feature.
  4. A Month Long Conference — Matt Webb’s commentary on the WebDirections online structure. The title refers to this part of the WebDirections announcement: Instead of expecting people to take two whole days out of their most likely much more unsettled than normal schedule and spend yet another 12 hours staring at the screen over consecutive days, our online conference program will take place weekly, across a whole month, with sessions approximately 3 and a half hours each week on a Friday.
