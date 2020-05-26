Four short links: 26 May 2020

Habits of High-Performing Teams — instead of experience points that build strength, defense, magic, and resistance, every new piece of work is an “enemy” that, when delivered, will spread domain context and confidence around your team.
Facebook Adds Safety Alerts to Encrypted Chats — Facebook today announced new features for Messenger that will alert you when messages appear to come from financial scammers or potential child abusers, displaying warnings in the Messenger app that provide tips and suggest you block the offenders. […] But crucially, Facebook says that the detection will occur only based on metadata—not analysis of the content of messages—so that it doesn’t undermine the end-to-end encryption that Messenger offers in its Secret Conversations feature.
A Month Long Conference — Matt Webb’s commentary on the WebDirections online structure. The title refers to this part of the WebDirections announcement: Instead of expecting people to take two whole days out of their most likely much more unsettled than normal schedule and spend yet another 12 hours staring at the screen over consecutive days, our online conference program will take place weekly, across a whole month, with sessions approximately 3 and a half hours each week on a Friday.