Four Short Links: 26 September 2019

Tiktok and Ethnic Cleansing — as hardline governments rise all around the world, the whole “design policy and tools for the worst case environment” is looking a whole lot more salient. There are worse situations in the world than that of Xinjiang’s Uyghurs, but not many. Tiktok’s shadowbans and content blocks are worth learning more about. Also in content moderation news today: Facebook is not fact-checking political speech.
How Tiktok Is Changing the World and You’re Missing It — Imagine if you created a new account on a social network, you had zero followers, and you posted a piece of content, and then you went viral. That would be ridiculous right? Right, it would be ridiculous. But, that’s how TikTok works.
ml-workspace — all-in-one web-based IDE specialized for machine learning and data science.
Contributing Data to Deepfake Detection (Google) — To make this dataset, over the past year we worked with paid and consenting actors to record hundreds of videos. Using publicly available deepfake generation methods, we then created thousands of deepfakes from these videos. The resulting videos, real and fake, comprise our contribution, which we created to directly support deepfake detection efforts. As part of the FaceForensics benchmark, this dataset is now available, free to the research community, for use in developing synthetic video detection methods.