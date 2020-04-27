Four short links: 27 April 2020

Teleforking a Process onto a Different Computer — a working proof of concept (I just don’t replicate tricky things so that I could keep it simple, meaning it’s just a fun tech demo you probably shouldn’t use for anything real) of a telefork() function call that spawns a process on another machine and returns the instance ID.
Consistency Maps — Jepsen analyses the safety properties of distributed systems–most notably, identifying violations of consistency models. But what are consistency models? What phenomena do they allow? What kind of consistency does a given program really need? In this reference guide, we provide basic definitions, intuitive explanations, and theoretical underpinnings of various consistency models for engineers and academics alike.
wasmachine — wasmachine is an implementation of the WebAssembly specification in a FPGA. It follows a sequential 6-steps design.
Expert Twitter Only Goes So Far: Bring Back Blogs (Wired) — we’re surrounded by opinion machines (because opinion is cheap to produce and make inflammatory, it’s a natural fit for engagement-driven businesses), so it’s nice to find knowledgeable people sharing their expertise. I see The Syllabus and newsletter systems like substack as part of the response to this dearth of high-alpha content. More please!