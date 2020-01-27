Four short links: 27 January 2020

The Developer Coefficient (Stripe) — Access to developers is a bigger threat to success than access to capital. […] The average developer spends more than 17 hours a week dealing with maintenance issues, such as debugging and refactoring. In addition, they spend approximately four hours a week on “bad code,” which equates to nearly $85 billion worldwide in opportunity cost lost annually, according to Stripe’s calculations on average developer salary by country
Synthesizing Data-Structure Transformations from Input-Output Examples (Morning Paper) — I believe I’ve linked to the paper before, but I just noticed this interesting point: It is known from prior work that such [functional] languages offer natural advantages in program synthesis. Good to see Adrian (the Morning Paper guy) is interested in the same “future of coding” areas that I am. This promises to be an interesting series of papers he looks at.