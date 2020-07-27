Four short links: 27 July 2020
Tech Regulation, Editor Latency, EUV Lithography, and Quantum Internet
- Tech Regulation — ‘Tech’, of course, has all of this complexity, but we’re having to work this out a lot more quickly. It took 75 years for seatbelts to become compulsory, but tech has gone from interesting to crucial only in the last five to ten years. That speed means we have to form opinions about things we didn’t grow up with and don’t always understand quite so well as, say, supermarkets.
- Typing with Pleasure — Measuring the latency in editors: how long it takes until we see the key we just pressed. Spoiler: Gvim awesome, Atom not.
- EUV Lithography — uses extreme ultraviolet (EUV) light at a wavelength of 13.5 nm to make silicon features down to a few nanometers in size. The older I get, the more I realise that a lot of our software advances depend upon hardware advances.
- Report of the DOE Quantum Internet Blueprint Workshop — While quantum computing has garnered most of the recent headlines, quantum networking—especially with its promise of secure communication—actually is capturing the interest of a growing community across science, industry, and national security. Today, many people recognize that building and scaling quantum-protected and enhanced communication networks are among the most important technological frontiers of the 21st century. Although a general-purpose quantum computer still is many years away, the research community perceives a quantum Internet may be closer to realization.