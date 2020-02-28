Four short links: 28 February 2020

Mapping Coronavirus Responsibly (ESRI) — Let’s take a look at how maps can help shape the narrative and, as concern (fear?) grows, how to map the data responsibly.
Don’t Use Low-fidelity Prototypes to Test Desirability — One of my favorite techniques for testing desirability of brand new products is the mock screencast: after creating realistic-looking pages using Web Inspector or your favorite design tool, you can then record your screen while “navigating” through the site by tabbing through mockups and narrating the value proposition.
Data Center Power (Jess Frazelle) — fascinating deep dive into power concerns in data centers, talking about what the “hyperscalers” (MSFT, GOOG, etc.) do versus what you’re likely to find in a typical colocation center.
Wildcard: Spreadsheet-driven Customization of Web Applications — In this paper, we present spreadsheet-driven customization, a technique that enables end users to customize software without doing any traditional programming. The idea is to augment an application’s UI with a spreadsheet that is synchronized with the application’s data. When the user manipulates the spreadsheet, the underlying data is modified and the changes are propagated to the UI, and vice versa.