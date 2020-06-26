Four short links: 28 June 2020

timecraft — synthesizing time lapse videos depicting the creation of paintings.
Natural Language Processing Advancements By Deep Learning: A Survey — This survey categorizes and addresses the different aspects and applications of NLP that have benefited from deep learning. It covers core NLP tasks and applications and describes how deep learning methods and models advance these areas. We further analyze and compare different approaches and state-of-the-art models.
How to Write Great Microcopy — Be clear, concise, and useful; Use consistent wording; Create a microcopy framework; Be conversational; Use humor and idioms carefully; Highlight your brand’s character; Be wary of word translations; (Almost) always use the active voice; Use the passive voice (sometimes); Provide context; Assume your user is smart; Keep it scannable; Write short paragraphs and sentences; Don’t overuse contractions and many more short digestable (and illustrated) bits of advice.
Apple Chip Performance — Every time Apple comes out with an application processor, you get more details in terms of area transistors in performance than you get anyplace else. And I’ve just charted what happens with Apple’s chips every year. For the last 10 years, the performance, power, density — all of this has been increasing directly on a Moore’s Law pace. And I believe cost per transistor continues to go down. Now we have been hit by one really nasty effect, which is Dennard scaling is dead. So all the power gains don’t come just by shrinking devices. They have to come from materials science, with new types of transistors and new architectural approaches. And all of those prove you can still achieve these things.