Four short links: 28 May 2020

Museum Closes, EOS Webcam, Influence Operations, and Automation Failure

By Nat Torkington
May 28, 2020
Four Short Links
  1. Living Computers Museum ClosingSince we opened, our philosophy has been simple. To understand computing technology, you need to experience that technology firsthand. The current global situation is making it difficult for us to serve our mission and we will spend the months ahead reassessing if, how, and when to reopen. It’ll be a great loss if they don’t reopen. I hope someone who made a bundle in the last 30 years, and who loves this vintage hardware, will keep them going.
  2. EOS Webcam — Turn Canon DSLR camera into a webcam.

  3. Coordinated Influence Operations — Google have a new transparency report, around the takedowns and other activity around coordinated influence operations.
  4. Automation Failure — Good story about attempting to add an automated regression suite, and how it failed.
