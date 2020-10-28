Four short links: 28 Oct 2020
Split-Second Phantom Attacks, Deep Fakery, Serverless, and RE McDonalds API
- Phantom of the ADAS — In this paper, we investigate “split-second phantom attacks,” a scientific gap that causes two commercial advanced driver-assistance systems (ADASs), Telsa Model X (HW 2.5 and HW 3) and Mobileye 630, to treat a depthless object that appears for a few milliseconds as a real obstacle/object. Turns out neural networks can have subliminal message problems. (via Gradient Flow)
- Photoshop Adds Deep Fakery — Everyone’s going to be doing it. Photoshop adds controls to let you change facial expressions in a photo, among other things. Digital images weren’t real, but somehow they feel less real now.
- Serverless & Distributed Systems Productivity — 1. Prefer running your system in the cloud over local emulation. 2. CI/CD Pipelines are not enough, local deployment automation is crucial. 3. For AWS Serverless & “Function-as-a-Service” – monolithic functions are OK. 4. Consider adopting a monorepo, with tooling appropriate for monorepos. 5. Implement all three pillars of observability.
- Reverse-Engineering McDonalds’ Internal API — I reverse engineered mcdonald’s internal api and I’m currently placing an order worth $18,752 every minute at every mcdonald’s in the US to figure out which locations have a broken ice cream machine.