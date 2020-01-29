Four short links: 29 January 2020

Reverb — speculative debugging for web applications. […] Reverb has three features that enable a fundamentally more powerful debugging experience. First, Reverb tracks precise value provenance, allowing a developer to quickly identify the reads and writes to JavaScript state that affected a particular variable’s value. Second, Reverb enables speculative bug fix analysis. […] Third, Reverb supports wide-area debugging for applications whose server-side components use event-driven architectures. (via Morning Paper)