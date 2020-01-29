Radar / Four Short Links

Four short links: 29 January 2020

Speculative Debugging, Planned and Unplanned Work, Legible News, and Ops Lessons

By Nat Torkington
January 29, 2020
Four Short Links
  1. Reverbspeculative debugging for web applications. […] Reverb has three features that enable a fundamentally more powerful debugging experience. First, Reverb tracks precise value provenance, allowing a developer to quickly identify the reads and writes to JavaScript state that affected a particular variable’s value. Second, Reverb enables speculative bug fix analysis. […] Third, Reverb supports wide-area debugging for applications whose server-side components use event-driven architectures. (via Morning Paper)
  2. Planned vs. Unplanned Work (John Allspaw) — Planned work comes from experience, and experience comes from unplanned work.

  3. Legible News — scraped from Wikipedia’s current affairs section, and presented in a wonderfully minimalist fashion.
  4. Ops Lessons We Learn the Hard WayYour network team has a way into the network that your security team doesn’t know about. (via BoingBoing)
