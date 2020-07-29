Four short links: 29 July 2020
Golden Rule, Software History, Videochat History, and AI Product Management
- The Golden Rule of Software Quality — Prefer to push fixes upstream instead of working around problems downstream. That is to say: if you find a shortcoming in a package you use, then you should fix it and contribute your fix to that package. Don’t simply workaround it in your code.
- The Coining of the Word “Software” — In October, 1953, I coined the word ‘software.’
- Learning from Videochat in the Past — Really interesting glimpse at previous work in videoconferencing, exploring why current UX is so meh and what history suggests might be better.
- The Core Responsibilities of the AI Product Manager — In this article, we turn our attention to the process itself: how do you bring a product to market? ML-driven products are going to be weird in many ways, and will change ops, product management, and other functions.