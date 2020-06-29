Four short links: 29 June 2020

Why Does DARPA Work? — Absolutely the best thing you’ll read this month. A very lucid essay on what makes DARPA work. Resonates with everything else I’ve read and what I’ve heard from program managers.
Secretive — open-source app for storing and managing SSH keys in the Secure Enclave.

Break Up Google — Following on from his post about Amazon, Tim Bray has a cogent summary of the strong arguments for breaking up Google. For many years, the astonishing torrent of money thrown off by Google’s Web-search monopoly has fueled invasions of multiple other segments, enabling Google to bat aside rivals who might have brought better experiences to billions of lives.
More Harm Than Good — Tim O’Reilly talks about VC and the indie.vc approach that he and Bryce are taking now. I’m glad to hear the model getting the love it deserves. It was a bit of a struggle when we did fund four, which was focused on [this newer model]. It was about a third of the size of fund three. But for fund five, the fundraising is [going] like gangbusters. Everybody wants in because the model has proven itself.