Four short links: 29 May 2020

Confidential Computing, Systems, Visual Programming, and Deno

By Nat Torkington
May 29, 2020
Four Short Links
  1. Confidential ComputingConfidential computing uses hardware-based techniques to isolate data, specific functions, or an entire application from the operating system, hypervisor or virtual machine manager, and other privileged processes. Data is stored in the trusted execution environment (TEE), where it’s impossible to view the data or operations performed on it from outside, even with a debugger. The TEE ensures that only authorized code can access the data. If the code is altered or tampered with, the TEE denies the operation. (via John Gossman
  2. Six Levels of Interaction with a SystemThe six levels of interaction with a system are: Non-use; Use; Monitor; Maintain; Repair; and (Re)build. (via Charlie Harrington)

  3. Nodesa JavaScript-based 2D canvas for computational thinking. It’s powered by the npm ecosystem and lives on the web. We take inspiration from popular node-based tools but strive to bring the visual interface and textual code closer together while also encouraging patterns that aid the programmer in the prototype and exploratory stage of their process.
  4. Deno is a Browser for Code — Interesting thoughts on trust, dependencies, and discovery in Deno vs Node.
