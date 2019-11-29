Four short links: 29 November 2019

A Visual Guide to Using BERT for the First Time — This post is a simple tutorial for how to use a variant of BERT to classify sentences. This is an example that is basic enough as a first intro, yet advanced enough to showcase some of the key concepts involved.
jor1k — Online OR1K Emulator running Linux. Emulates hardware running Linux, in the browser. Wow.
People are the Adaptable Element of Complex Systems (Vimeo) — John Allspaw’s talk about the apparent irony of finding sources of resilience (sustaining the capacity to adapt to the unforeseen) […] examining closely what would otherwise be categorized as failure: the messy details of critical incidents.