Four short links: 3 February 2020

Things I Believe — these two provoke a lot of thoughts: There are many fundamental discoveries in computer science that are yet to be found. Peak productivity for most software engineers happens closer to two hours of work a day than eight hours.
Google Maps Hacks — 99 secondhand smartphones are transported in a handcart to generate virtual traffic jam in Google Maps.Through this activity, it is possible to turn a green street red which has an impact in the physical world by navigating cars on another route to avoid being stuck in traffic.