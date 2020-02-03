Four short links: 3 February 2020

Radar / Four Short Links

  1. Standing on the Shoulders of Giants (Ben Evans) — I like his framing of the problems (“tech companies being bad to other companies,” “tech companies being bad to us,” “bad guys using tech”).
  2. Algo Deckan open-source collection of +200 algorithmic cards [for Anki]. It helps you prepare for and succeed in your algorithm and data structure interview. The code examples are in Java.

  3. Things I Believe — these two provoke a lot of thoughts: There are many fundamental discoveries in computer science that are yet to be found. Peak productivity for most software engineers happens closer to two hours of work a day than eight hours.
  4. Google Maps Hacks99 secondhand smartphones are transported in a handcart to generate virtual traffic jam in Google Maps.Through this activity, it is possible to turn a green street red which has an impact in the physical world by navigating cars on another route to avoid being stuck in traffic.
