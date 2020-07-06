Four short links: 3 July 2020
Differential Privacy, Engineering Resumes, Evil C, and Next Web
- Open Differential Privacy — Open source software from Microsoft and Harvard. (via Microsoft’s announcement).
- Engineering Resumes — to help those of you looking for a new job in these uncertain times, here are some examples of what accomplishments look like for software engineers. These are oriented towards individual contributors (perhaps I’ll do an engineering managers version next).
- Evil C — A 29-byte source file that takes 27m to produce a 16GB executable.
- Platform Adjacency Theory — (Alex Russell) the web thrives or declines to the extent it can accomplish the lion’s share of the things we expect most computers to do. […] Growing a platform’s success requires unlocking use-cases not already serviced. That mean finding needs that combine things your platform is already good at with a small number of missing capabilities. An interesting essay arguing that Apple and Mozilla are underinvesting in web feature development and thus threatening the web metaplatform.