Four short links: 3 October 2019

Adversarial Interoperability (Cory Doctorow) — collection of articles on when you create a new product or service that plugs into the existing ones without the permission of the companies that make them.
Random Sample Elections (David Chaum) — The number of voters sampled can be small, depending on how close the contest, yet give overwhelming confidence. For instance, if the margin is at least 10%, then a thousand votes will likely yield a result that itself, without any assumption about the margin and with only a one-in-a million chance of error, establishes that a majority are in favor—even with an electorate of millions or billions. This dramatic reduction in the number of voters participating in each election compared to a conventional election today yields a substantially proportionate reduction in cost.