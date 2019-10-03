Four short links: 3 October 2019

Radar / Four Short Links

  1. Why Do Companies With Huge Resources Still Have Terrible Moderation? — an extremely readable explanation of why it’s so damn hard. Hint: AI isn’t it.
  2. entAn entity framework for Go. Simple, yet powerful ORM for modeling and querying data. Open source, from Facebook.

  3. Adversarial Interoperability (Cory Doctorow) — collection of articles on when you create a new product or service that plugs into the existing ones without the permission of the companies that make them.
  4. Random Sample Elections (David Chaum) — The number of voters sampled can be small, depending on how close the contest, yet give overwhelming confidence. For instance, if the margin is at least 10%, then a thousand votes will likely yield a result that itself, without any assumption about the margin and with only a one-in-a million chance of error, establishes that a majority are in favor—even with an electorate of millions or billions. This dramatic reduction in the number of voters participating in each election compared to a conventional election today yields a substantially proportionate reduction in cost.
