Four short links: 30 April 2020

To Microservices and Back Again: Why Segment Went Back to a Monolith — microservices came with increased operational overhead and problems around code reuse. … If microservices are implemented incorrectly or used as a band-aid without addressing some of the root flaws in your system, you’ll be unable to do new product development because you’re drowning in the complexity.
GNU poke — interactive editor for binary data. Not limited to editing basic entities such as bits and bytes, it provides a full-fledged procedural, interactive programming language designed to describe data structures and to operate on them. (via Kernel Recipes)
Learn faster. Dig deeper. See farther.
Join the O'Reilly online learning platform. Get a free trial today and find answers on the fly, or master something new and useful.
Blender — Facebook open sourced their open-domain (“can talk about anything!”) chatbot. Human evaluations show our best models are superior to existing approaches in multi-turn dialogue in terms of engagingness and humanness measurements.