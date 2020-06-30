Four short links: 30 June 2020

Durable Teams — Rael Dornfest called this “project mindset vs product mindset”. If you’re in a project mindset, you spin up and wind down teams and codebases. If you’re in a product mindset, you have code that lives forever so you need a team to stick with it. Unmaintained code is a security and operational risk, to paraphrase this article.
Breaking Up Big Tech — I’m collecting these stated issues because there are a lot of suggested courses of action: digital taxes; breaking companies up; preventing companies from selling products in their own marketplaces, and so on and so forth. But what I haven’t seen when these suggestions are made is: A statement of which issue is to be addressed; An analysis of the issue, breaking it down into underlying causes; A hypothesis of how the proposed remedy will be effective; Consequence scanning for undesirable side-effects.
