Radar / Four Short Links

Four short links: 4 February 2020

Tools Course, Rich vs. Famous, Hacker Brain, and Network Data Analysis

By Nat Torkington
February 4, 2020
Four Short Links
  1. The Missing Semester of Your MIT EducationWe’ll teach you how to master the command-line, use a powerful text editor, use fancy features of version control systems, and much more.
  2. Reasons Not to Be Famous (Tim Ferris) — my buddy Rowan Simpson talked about this over a decade ago, and it’s still something most people don’t think about.

    3. Learn faster. Dig deeper. See farther.

    Join the O'Reilly online learning platform. Get a free trial today and find answers on the fly, or master something new and useful.

    Learn more
  3. Expert Programmers Have Fine-tuned Cortical Representations of Source CodeThis approach enabled us to identify seven brain regions, widely distributed in the frontal, parietal, and temporal cortices, that have a tight relationship with programming expertise. In these brain regions, functional categories of source code could be decoded from brain activity and the decoding accuracies were significantly correlated with individual behavioral performances on source-code categorization. Our results suggest that programming expertise is built up on fine-tuned cortical representations specialized for the domain of programming.
  4. nfstreama Python package providing fast, flexible, and expressive data structures designed to make working with online or offline network data both easy and intuitive.
Post topics: Four Short Links
Post tags: Signals
Share: