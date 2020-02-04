Four short links: 4 February 2020

Expert Programmers Have Fine-tuned Cortical Representations of Source Code — This approach enabled us to identify seven brain regions, widely distributed in the frontal, parietal, and temporal cortices, that have a tight relationship with programming expertise. In these brain regions, functional categories of source code could be decoded from brain activity and the decoding accuracies were significantly correlated with individual behavioral performances on source-code categorization. Our results suggest that programming expertise is built up on fine-tuned cortical representations specialized for the domain of programming.
nfstream — a Python package providing fast, flexible, and expressive data structures designed to make working with online or offline network data both easy and intuitive.