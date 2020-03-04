Four short links: 4 March 2020

Radar / Four Short Links

  1. tota11yan [open source] accessibility visualization toolkit from Khan Academy.
  2. DOS Pi — a DOS computer in a keyboard.

  3. Simple Systems Have Less Downtime — Why? (1) Proficiency takes less time; (2) Troubleshooting takes less time; (3) More alternative solutions.
  4. Cybersecurity Law, Policy, and InfrastructureThis is the full text of my interdisciplinary “eCasebook” designed from the ground up to reflect the intertwined nature of the legal and policy questions associated with cybersecurity. My aim is to help the reader understand the nature and functions of the various government and private-sector actors associated with cybersecurity in the United States, the policy goals they pursue, the issues and challenges they face, and the legal environment in which all of this takes place. It is designed to be accessible for beginners from any disciplinary background, yet useful to experienced audiences, too.
