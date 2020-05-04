Four short links: 4 May 2020

Popcorn Linux — exploring how to improve the programmability of emerging heterogeneous hardware, in particular, those with Instruction Set Architecture (ISA)-diverse cores, from node-scale (e.g., Xeon/Xeon-Phi, ARM/x86, CPU/GPU/FPGAs) to rack-scale (e.g., Scale-out processors, Firebox, The Machine), in both native and virtualized settings. Additionally, the project is exploring how to automatically compile/synthesize/execute code on ISA-heterogeneous hardware.
Incorporating External Knowledge through Pre-training for Natural Language to Code Generation — In the second and third example, we can see that the baseline uses the wrong API calls, and sometimes “makes up” APIs on its own (e.g. “random.savefig()”). However, our approach’s outputs, while not perfect, are much more successful at generating correct API calls that actually exist and make sense for the intent. The algorithm developers have made the system guess likely API calls as programmers do.
Detecting Fake News for the New Coronavirus by Reasoning on the Covid-19 Ontology — interesting to see symbolic AI (reasoning over propositions) being useful here. In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, many were quick to spread deceptive information. I investigate here how reasoning in Description Logics (DLs) can detect inconsistencies between trusted medical sources and not trusted ones. The not-trusted information comes in natural language (e.g. “Covid-19 affects only the elderly”). To automatically convert into DLs, I used the FRED converter. Reasoning in Description Logics is then performed with the Racer tool.
