Four short links: 4 October 2019

Understanding SQL, Pricing, App Configuration, and Internet Jurisdiction

By Nat Torkington
October 4, 2019
Four Short Links
  1. SQL Queries Don’t Start with SELECT (Julia Evans) — today I learned…
  2. Vickery Auctions to Discover Demand Curve — this is gold!

  3. HydraA framework for elegantly configuring complex applications. Python library that makes config, command-line flags, logging, etc.
  4. EU Wants Global Control of Facebook Content (Verge) — On Thursday, the European Union’s top court ruled that lower court judges could order Facebook to remove illegal comments from its platform, expanding on the power individual countries have to extend content bans across the world. See this thread for more commentary. Aside from substance issues, there is a major process issue: this ruling affects billions of Facebook users, but they were not represented in court. Important legal arguments about their rights were simply not raised or considered.
