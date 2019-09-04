Radar / Four Short Links

Four short links: 4 September 2019

iOS Security, IOT Wifi Attacks, Interactive SSH Programs, and Replacing Faces in Video

By Nat Torkington
September 4, 2019
Four Short Links
  1. A Secured Android Phone is Safer Than an iOS Device (thegrugq) — The iOS ecosystem is a monoculture, where security is tied to latest hardware and latest software. If you’re behind on either one? Vulnerable to commercial exploit chains. Multiple chains. Android has become incredibly more resilient, and due to diversity much harder to attack.
  2. ESP32 and ESP8266 AttacksThis repository demonstrates 3 Wi-Fi attacks against the popular ESP32/8266 IoT devices. They’re the go-to Wi-Fi chips for Arduino-type projects, and so are in a startlingly-large number of IoT devices.

  3. Building Interactive SSH ProgramsWriting interactive SSH applications is actually pretty easy, but it does require some knowledge of the pieces involved and a little bit of general Unix literacy.
  4. DeepFaceLab — open source tool that uses machine learning to replace faces in video.
