Four short links: 4 September 2020

Hardware Teardown, The Incredible Proof Machine, Better Programming, and ArangoDB

By Nat Torkington
September 4, 2020
  1. Inside the Digital Pregnancy Test — … is a paper pregnancy test and watch-battery-powered microcontroller connected to three LEDs, a photo-cell, and an LCD display. That (8-bit) microcontroller runs at 4MHz, almost as fast as an IBM PC did.
  2. The Incredible Proof Machine — Fun game (modelled on The Incredible Machine from the 90s) that teaches logic.

  3. Make Interfaces Hard to MisuseDon’t push the responsibility of maintaining invariants required by your class on to its callers. Excellent advice.
  4. ArangoDB a scalable open-source multi-model database natively supporting graph, document and search. All supported data models & access patterns can be comnbined in queries allowing for maximal flexibility.
