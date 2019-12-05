Four short links: 5 December 2019

Radar / Four Short Links

  1. Rediscovered Incomplete Infocom Text Adventure: Hypochondriac — download link in the video description. Discovered by Adam Summerfield by rummaging through the directories of the Infocom Hard Drive. It’s not finished and it crashes, but wow—that’s like finding a new Shakespeare play. (via Renga in Blue)
  2. What TikTok Reports About You, and How (Matthias Ebert) — great Twitter thread where he shows how TikTok tracks you and where the data goes. I learned heaps, including Canvas Fingerprinting. They draw an image in the background using vector graphic commands. Afterward, they save the image to a rasterized PNG. This data is quite unique among different devices, depending on settings and hardware.

  3. COBOL Day — a conference for COBOL developers, in Italy. It’s a skill with immense employability.
  4. Practice Difficult Conversations (Lara Hogan) — details how to practice hard conversations, and how to have them. Includes sample situations to roleplay.
