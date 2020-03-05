Four short links: 5 March 2020

Rich Hickey on Becoming a Better Developer — By constantly switching from one thing to another you are always reaching above your comfort zone, yes, but doing so by resetting your skill and knowledge level to zero. Mastery comes from a combination of at least several of the following: knowledge; focus; relentless considered practice over a long period of time; detected, recovered-from failures; mentorship by an expert; always working slightly beyond your comfort/ability zone, pushing it ever forward. This was my experience.
NGINX Admin’s Handbook — This handbook is a set of rules and recommendations for the NGINX open source HTTP server. It also contains the best practices, notes, and helpers with countless examples. Many of them refer to external resources.