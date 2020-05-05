Four short links: 5 May 2020

Leaving Amazon (Tim Bray) — May 1st was my last day as a VP and Distinguished Engineer at Amazon Web Services, after five years and five months of rewarding fun. I quit in dismay at Amazon firing whistleblowers who were making noise about warehouse employees frightened of Covid-19.
Observability is a Many-Splendoured Thing (Charity Majors) — if you can’t predict all the questions you’ll need to ask in advance, or if you don’t know what you’re looking for, then you’re in o11y territory.
Redesigning Trust: Blockchain Deployment Toolkit — World Economic Forum report on distributed ledger deployments, with advice. This toolkit provides tools, resources, and know-how to organizations undertaking blockchain projects. It was developed through lessons from and analysis of real projects, to help organizations embed best practices and avoid possible obstacles in deployment of distributed ledger technology