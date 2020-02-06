Four short links: 6 February 2020

Using “Radioactive Data” to Detect Whether a Data Set Was Used For Training (Facebook AI) — We call this new verification method “radioactive” data because it is analogous to the use of radioactive markers in medicine: drugs such as barium sulphate allow doctors to see certain conditions more clearly on computerized tomography (CT) scans or other X-ray exams. We introduce unique marks that are harmless and have no impact on the classification accuracy of models, but remain present through the learning process and are detectable with high confidence in a neural network. Our method provides a level of confidence (p-value) that a radioactive data set was used to train a particular model.
ripgrep-all — ripgrep, but also search in PDFs, E-Books, Office documents, zip, tar.gz, etc.