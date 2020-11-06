Four short links: 6 Nov 2020
Hardware Security, Ubooquity, Noisepage, and Technical Debt
- Dealing with Security Holes in Chips — system security starts at the hardware layer.
- Ubooquity — free home server for your comics and ebooks library. “Like plex for books.”
- Noisepage — a relational database management system developed by the Carnegie Mellon Database Group. The research goal of the NoisePage project is to develop high-performance system components that support autonomous operation and optimization as a first-class design principle. Also interesting in databases this week: a rundown on Procella, YouTube’s analytical database.
- Technical Debt — Where I first found this excellent description of technical debt, by Ward Cunningham: “If you develop a program for a long period of time by only adding features but never reorganizing it to reflect your understanding of those features, then eventually that program simply does not contain any understanding and all efforts to work on it take longer and longer.”