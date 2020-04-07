Radar

Four short links: 7 April 2020

Load Testing, Background Matting, Removing Visual Obstructions, and Algorithmic Summarisation

By Nat Torkington
April 7, 2020
Four Short Links
  1. locustopen source load testing tool: define user behaviour with Python code, and swarm your system with millions of simultaneous users. (via @nzigel)
  2. Background Mattinga method for creating a matte – the per-pixel foreground color and alpha – of a person by taking photos or videos in an everyday setting with a handheld camera. Most existing matting methods require a green screen background or a manually created trimap to produce a good matte. With source.

    3. Learn faster. Dig deeper. See farther.

    Join the O'Reilly online learning platform. Get a free trial today and find answers on the fly, or master something new and useful.

    Learn more
  3. Learning to See Through Obstructionsa learning-based approach for removing unwanted obstructions, such as window reflections, fence occlusions or raindrops, from a short sequence of images captured by a moving camera.
  4. Covid-19 Primer — algorithmic summaries of Covid-19 research, updated every 24h. (via Sean Gourley)
Post topics: Four Short Links
Post tags: Signals
Share: