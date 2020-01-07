Four short links: 7 January 2020

Coding Will Divide Along Class Lines (Mike Loukides) — The programming world will increasingly be split between highly trained professionals and people who don’t have a deep background but have a lot of experience building things. The former group builds tools, frameworks, languages, and platforms; the latter group connects things and builds websites, mobile apps, and the like. This divide will mean different tools and training for each.
Learn faster. Dig deeper. See farther.
Join the O'Reilly online learning platform. Get a free trial today and find answers on the fly, or master something new and useful.
A Compiler Writing Journey — In this GitHub repository, I’m documenting my journey to write a self-compiling compiler for a subset of the C language. I’m also writing out the details so that, if you want to follow along, there will be an explanation of what I did, why, and with some references back to the theory of compilers.
Ray — a distributed execution framework that makes it easy to scale your applications and to leverage state-of-the-art machine learning libraries. See this introductory post for the rationale.