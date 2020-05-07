Four short links: 7 May 2020

Super Bootable 64 — Super Mario 64 shipped before the SDK was finalised, and it had to be compiled with optimisations turned off. This meant the binary was easily reversed to source code, and now the unportable has been ported. This site probably won’t last long, because DMCA, but it’s technically a sweet feat. (via lobsters)
IBM System/370 on a Raspberry Pi — I have been running a full IBM System/370 Mainframe on a $5 Raspberry Pi Zero for ~5 years. About 7 times faster System/370. Millions of lines of COBOL JCLs running flawless on a battery. Tested an entire bank’s mainframe COBOL on it.
Learn faster. Dig deeper. See farther.
Join the O'Reilly online learning platform. Get a free trial today and find answers on the fly, or master something new and useful.
sparks — A typeface for creating sparklines in text without code.
Announcing the First Members of the Oversight Board — The Board will review whether content is consistent with Facebook and Instagram’s policies and values, as well as a commitment to upholding freedom of expression within the framework of international norms of human rights. We will make decisions based on these principles, and the impact on users and society, without regard to Facebook’s economic, political or reputational interests. Facebook must implement our decisions, unless implementation could violate the law. Impressive credentials. I’d love to be a fly on the wall for their conversations, because this problem is Hard.