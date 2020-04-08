Four short links: 8 April 2020

System Design for Advanced Beginners — a friendly explanation of the what and why of systems, with acknowledgement of the real world like There are many tools out there, each with different strengths and weaknesses, and many ways to build a technology company. The real, honest reasons that we will make many of our technological choices will be “we chose X because Sara knows a lot about X” and “we chose Y on the spur of the moment when it didn’t seem like a big decision and we never found the time to re-evaluate.”
Lozya — Teleconferencing with an RPG map. Walk around, talk to folks, have private conversations by huddling in a corner, or drop in on other conversations. Ideal for meetups!
Hammerspoon — desktop automation framework for macOS. It lets you write Lua scripts that hook into operating system functionality, allowing you to interact with the keyboard/mouse, windows, displays, filesystem, and much more. (via CSAIL’s Missing Semester Potpourri)