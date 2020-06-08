Four short links: 8 June 2020

Privacy Threats in Intimate Relationships — This article provides an overview of intimate threats: a class of privacy threats that can arise within our families, romantic partnerships, close friendships, and caregiving relationships. Many common assumptions about privacy are upended in the context of these relationships, and many otherwise effective protective measures fail when applied to intimate threats. Those closest to us know the answers to our secret questions, have access to our devices, and can exercise coercive power over us. We survey a range of intimate relationships and describe their common features. Based on these features, we explore implications for both technical privacy design and policy, and offer design recommendations for ameliorating intimate privacy risks.
Ciphey — Ciphey uses a deep neural network to guess what something is encrypted with, and then a custom built natural language processing module to determine the output.
No Bugs, Just Todos — Nice set of guidelines for software development teams. Practical and based in the real-world. Example: The possible ticket states are often designed by architects and not by people who are actually going to use the thing. I’ve seen a map of issue state transitions that definitely looked Turing-complete. I advise to start with the “Todo”, “Doing” and “Done” triad and only add more if absolutely required. Moving issues from one state to another needs to be associated with an explicit action. If you add more, make sure that you have an explicit agreement with everyone that the latest-stage ticket has the highest priority unless you are going to get all tickets stuck in the most boring stage, such as “verification”.