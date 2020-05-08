Radar / Four Short Links

Four short links: 8 May 2020

Machine Learning Math, Nerd Humour, Open Data Analytics, Radar Trends

By Nat Torkington
May 8, 2020
Four Short Links
  1. Mathematics for Machine LearningWe wrote a book on Mathematics for Machine Learning that motivates people to learn mathematical concepts. The book is not intended to cover advanced machine learning techniques because there are already plenty of books doing this. Instead, we aim to provide the necessary mathematical skills to read those other books.
  2. Cards Against Containers — nerd cards a-la Cards Against Humanity. (But without the swears.)

  3. OpenSAFELYa new secure analytics platform for electronic health records in the NHS, created to deliver urgent results during the global COVID-19 emergency. It is now successfully delivering analyses across more than 24 million patients’ full pseudonymised primary care NHS records, with more to follow shortly. All our analytic software is open for security review, scientific review, and re-use. An amazing collaborative piece of work that you can read about in Ben Goldacre’s thread.
  4. Radar Trends to Watch in May 2020 — Mike Loukides’s roundup of weak signs of the future.
