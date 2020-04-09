Four short links: 9 April 2020

Radar

April 9, 2020
  1. The Fuzzy Edges of Character Encodingthe history, politics, and computational basics of text-based character encoding and digital representations of text, from Morse Code to ASCII to Unicode (and emoji), as well as alternative text encoding schemes. (via Everest Pipkin)
  2. AutoHotkey — an automation scripting language for Windows.

  3. The Electronic Nose and its Applications: A Survey — very good summary of tech, limitations, and applications of “electronic noses” aka multiple chemical sensors plus some machine learning/statistics.
  4. falsisignMake it look like a PDF has been hand signed and scanned.
