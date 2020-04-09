Four short links: 9 April 2020

The Fuzzy Edges of Character Encoding — the history, politics, and computational basics of text-based character encoding and digital representations of text, from Morse Code to ASCII to Unicode (and emoji), as well as alternative text encoding schemes. (via Everest Pipkin)
AutoHotkey — an automation scripting language for Windows.
