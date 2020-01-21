Four short links: 21 January 2020

Cytoscape — an open source software platform for visualizing complex networks and integrating these with any type of attribute data.
What’s Wrong with Computational Notebooks? Pain Points, Needs, and Design Opportunities — Our findings suggest that data scientists face numerous pain points throughout the entire workflow—from setting up notebooks to deploying to production—across many notebook environments. Our data scientists report essential notebook requirements, such as supporting data exploration and visualization. The results of our study inform and inspire the design of computational notebooks.
Learn faster. Dig deeper. See farther.
Join the O'Reilly online learning platform. Get a free trial today and find answers on the fly, or master something new and useful.