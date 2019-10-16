Highlights from the O’Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference in London 2019
Experts explore AI's most promising developments, emerging technologies, and profitable use cases.
People from across the AI world are coming together in London for the Artificial Intelligence Conference. Below you’ll find links to highlights from the event.
Ben Lorica and Roger Chen review how companies are building AI applications today.
Kim Hazelwood and Mohamed Fawzy look at how applied ML has changed the platforms and infrastructure at Facebook.
Jeff Jonas details how you can use a purpose-built real-time AI to gain new insights and make better decisions faster.
Alexis Crowell Helzer outlines a practical approach to implementing machine learning.
Emily Webber combines economic methods with AI techniques to train a reinforcement learning agent on decades of randomized control trials.
Zhe Zhang provides an architectural overview of LinkedIn’s machine learning pipelines.
Ihab Ilyas describes the HoloClean framework, a prediction engine for structured data with direct applications in detecting and repairing data errors.
Walter Riviera discusses three key shifts in the AI landscape.
Marta Kwiatkowska provides an overview of techniques being developed to help improve the robustness, safety, and trust in AI systems.
Raffaello D’Andrea presents his vision of how autonomous indoor drones will drive the next wave of robotics development.
Ritika Gunnar explains why culture and a data-first approach are necessities for shaping a strong and AI-ready organization.
Arash Ghazanfari covers the principles needed to build sustainable big data strategies and efficiently scale artificial intelligence initiatives.
Ian Massingham dives into state-of-the-art techniques in deep reinforcement learning for a variety of use cases.