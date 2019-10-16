Radar / AI & ML

Highlights from the O’Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference in London 2019

Experts explore AI's most promising developments, emerging technologies, and profitable use cases.

By Jenn Webb
October 16, 2019
People from across the AI world are coming together in London for the Artificial Intelligence Conference. Below you’ll find links to highlights from the event.

Building and deploying AI applications and systems at scale

Ben Lorica and Roger Chen review how companies are building AI applications today.

Large-scale machine learning at Facebook: Implications of platform design on developer productivity

Kim Hazelwood and Mohamed Fawzy look at how applied ML has changed the platforms and infrastructure at Facebook.

Real-time AI for entity resolution

Jeff Jonas details how you can use a purpose-built real-time AI to gain new insights and make better decisions faster.

The power of knowledge at scale

Alexis Crowell Helzer outlines a practical approach to implementing machine learning.

