Highlights from the O’Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference in San Jose 2019

People from across artificial intelligence (AI) world are coming together in San Jose, Calif. for the O’Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference. Below you’ll find links to highlights from the event.

Going beyond fully supervised learning

Srinivas Narayanan takes a deep look into the next change we’re seeing in AI—going beyond fully supervised learning techniques.

Learn faster. Dig deeper. See farther.

Watch “Going beyond fully supervised learning“

Enabling AI’s potential through wafer-scale integration

Andrew Feldman discusses the Wafer Scale Engine, the largest chip ever built.

Getting from A to AI

Eric Gardner shares a four-step journey that all kinds of organizations can use to evaluate their unique paths from data to insights.

Watch “Getting from A to AI“

Developing AI responsibly

Sarah Bird discusses the major challenges of responsible AI development and examines promising new tools and technologies to help enable it in practice.

Watch “Developing AI responsibly“

The moral responsibility of AI builders

Triveni Gandhi explores the collective and individual responsibilities the builders of AI systems must bear.

Watch “The moral responsibility of AI builders“

Unlocking the value of your data

Dinesh Nirmal examines how organizations can unlock the value of their data for AI with a unified, prescriptive information architecture.

Watch “Unlocking the value of your data“

AI for ophthalmology: Doing what doctors can’t

Daniel Russakoff discusses how AI is being used to predict age-related macular degeneration progression.