Highlights from the O’Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference in San Jose 2019
Experts discuss new trends, tools, and issues in artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Experts discuss new trends, tools, and issues in artificial intelligence and machine learning.
People from across artificial intelligence (AI) world are coming together in San Jose, Calif. for the O’Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference. Below you’ll find links to highlights from the event.
Srinivas Narayanan takes a deep look into the next change we’re seeing in AI—going beyond fully supervised learning techniques.
Andrew Feldman discusses the Wafer Scale Engine, the largest chip ever built.
Eric Gardner shares a four-step journey that all kinds of organizations can use to evaluate their unique paths from data to insights.
Sarah Bird discusses the major challenges of responsible AI development and examines promising new tools and technologies to help enable it in practice.
Triveni Gandhi explores the collective and individual responsibilities the builders of AI systems must bear.
Dinesh Nirmal examines how organizations can unlock the value of their data for AI with a unified, prescriptive information architecture.
Daniel Russakoff discusses how AI is being used to predict age-related macular degeneration progression.