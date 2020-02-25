Radar / Next Architecture

Highlights from the O’Reilly Software Architecture Conference in New York 2020

Experts explore new trends, tools, and techniques in software architecture.

By Mac Slocum
February 25, 2020
People from across the software architecture world are coming together in New York for the O’Reilly Software Architecture Conference. Below you’ll find links to highlights from the event.

Sometimes I draw

Kai Holnes walks you through the nebulous world of creative outlets and why maybe, just maybe, that journey is worth it.

The elephant in the architecture

Martin Fowler reveals, discusses, and vents about a very common and widely neglected architectural attribute.

From the trenches: Rachel Laycock

Neal Ford interviews Rachel Laycock about her career path and her work as an architect.

