Highlights from the O’Reilly Software Architecture Conference in New York 2020
Experts explore new trends, tools, and techniques in software architecture.
People from across the software architecture world are coming together in New York for the O’Reilly Software Architecture Conference. Below you’ll find links to highlights from the event.
Kai Holnes walks you through the nebulous world of creative outlets and why maybe, just maybe, that journey is worth it.
Martin Fowler reveals, discusses, and vents about a very common and widely neglected architectural attribute.
Neal Ford interviews Rachel Laycock about her career path and her work as an architect.
Mary Poppendieck looks at the history of dramatic architectural changes and what triggered them.
George Fairbanks considers whether today’s complex software has eclipsed our intellectual control.
Mark Richards challenges the tried-and-true axioms in software architecture and shows you how to manage the changing state of the space.