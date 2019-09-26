Highlights from the Strata Data Conference in New York 2019
Experts explore new trends, tools, and techniques in data and machine learning.
People from across the data world are coming together in New York for the Strata Data Conference. Below you’ll find links to highlights from the event.
Rob Thomas and Tim O’Reilly discuss the hard work and mass experimentation that will lead to AI breakthroughs.
Ben Lorica dives into emerging technologies for building data infrastructures and machine learning platforms.
Patrick Lucey explains methods to find play similarity using multi-agent trajectory data, as well as predicting fine-grain plays.
Swatee Singh looks at how the financial services industry is using AI, ML, mixed reality and other technologies.
James Malone introduces new Google Cloud capabilities that help data professionals build scalable and flexible applications faster.
Jeremy Rader explores Intel’s end-to-end data pipeline software strategy.
Siva Sivakumar explains how the Cisco Data Intelligence Platform brings together data, AI, compute, and storage.