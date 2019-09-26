Radar / AI & ML

Highlights from the Strata Data Conference in New York 2019

Experts explore new trends, tools, and techniques in data and machine learning.

By Mac Slocum
September 26, 2019
People from across the data world are coming together in New York for the Strata Data Conference. Below you’ll find links to highlights from the event.

AI isn’t magic. It’s computer science.

Rob Thomas and Tim O’Reilly discuss the hard work and mass experimentation that will lead to AI breakthroughs.

Recent trends in data and machine learning technologies

Ben Lorica dives into emerging technologies for building data infrastructures and machine learning platforms.

Interactive sports analytics

Patrick Lucey explains methods to find play similarity using multi-agent trajectory data, as well as predicting fine-grain plays.

How disruptive tech is reshaping the financial services industry

Swatee Singh looks at how the financial services industry is using AI, ML, mixed reality and other technologies.

The future of Google Cloud data processing

James Malone introduces new Google Cloud capabilities that help data professionals build scalable and flexible applications faster.

Unleash the power of data at scale

Jeremy Rader explores Intel’s end-to-end data pipeline software strategy.

Cisco Data Intelligence Platform

Siva Sivakumar explains how the Cisco Data Intelligence Platform brings together data, AI, compute, and storage.

