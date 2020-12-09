O’Reilly’s top 20 live online training courses of 2020

2020 has been a year of great challenges for so many, but it’s not all negative. Around the world, organizations and their workforces have risen to the occasion, recognizing the importance of expanding their knowledge, taking on new tasks, and bettering themselves both personally and professionally. With the uptick in virtual conferencing, remote work, and, for some, reentering the job market, new technology adoption was accelerated, driving the workforce to build new skills. While 2020 was the year of the global COVID-19 pandemic, it will also be commemorated as the year online learning prevailed. As vaccine development persists and life gets back to normal, with it will come a more future-proof workforce ready to share their new knowledge with the world.

Since the onset of the pandemic, online courses and programs have seen dramatic spikes in consumption and enrollment, and O’Reilly has been no different. A big contributor to O’Reilly’s continued success during these unprecedented times has been its live virtual training courses. This year, more than 900,000 users have registered for live events through O’Reilly online learning—a 96% increase from last year. This functionality also allowed O’Reilly to introduce its Superstream Series, a new lineup of virtual conferences featuring expert speakers delivering talks and training sessions on the most important topics and emerging trends in technology.

Learn faster. Dig deeper. See farther.

So what are the trends driving this uptick in learning? Companies are increasingly interested in understanding how to successfully adjust to remote work and effectively manage time. And individual O’Reilly members are looking to build and expand on their technical skills in everything from software architecture and microservices to AI and programming languages. But which topics are the brightest minds in technology most focused on? We’ve compiled the top 20 live online training courses of 2020 to shed some light on what those in the know want to know.

Top 20 live online training courses of 2020

Software Architecture Superstream Series: Software Architecture Fundamentals Microservice Fundamentals Kubernetes in Three Weeks O’Reilly Infrastructure & Ops Superstream: SRE Edition Fundamentals of Learning: Learn Faster and Better Using Neuroscience Strata Data & AI Superstream Series: Deep Learning Microservices Architecture and Design Machine Learning from Scratch Leadership Communication Skills for Managers Design Patterns Boot Camp Strata Data and AI Superstream Getting Started with Python 3 Python Data Science Full Throttle with Paul Deitel: Introductory Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, and Cloud Case Studies Getting Started with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Architectural Katas Introduction to Critical Thinking Python Full Throttle with Paul Deitel Microservice Collaboration OSCON Open Source Software Superstream Series: Live Coding—Go, Rust, and Python SOLID Principles of Object-Oriented and Agile Design

For a more in-depth analysis of the hot technology topics of 2020, based on data from O’Reilly online learning, stay tuned for our upcoming report, Wrapping Up 2020 (and What to Expect for 2021): Trends on O’Reilly online learning.