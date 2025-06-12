O'Reilly Media Generative AI in the Real World: Douwe Kiela on Why RAG Isn’t Dead Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 34m 47s Share Share Link Embed

Join our host Ben Lorica and Douwe Kiela, cofounder of Contextual AI and author of the first paper on RAG, to find out why RAG remains as relevant as ever. Regardless of what you call it, retrieval is at the heart of generative AI. Find out why—and how to build effective RAG-based systems.

About the Generative AI in the Real World podcast: In 2023, ChatGPT put AI on everyone’s agenda. In 2025, the challenge will be turning those agendas into reality. In Generative AI in the Real World, Ben Lorica interviews leaders who are building with AI. Learn from their experience to help put AI to work in your enterprise.

Check out other episodes of this podcast on the O’Reilly learning platform.

Timestamps