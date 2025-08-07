Generative AI in the Real World Generative AI in the Real World: Jay Alammar on Building AI for the Enterprise Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 42m 38s Share Share Link Embed

Jay Alammar, director and Engineering Fellow at Cohere, joins Ben Lorica to talk about building AI applications for the enterprise, using RAG effectively, and the evolution of RAG into agents. Listen in to find out what kinds of metadata you need when you’re onboarding a new model or agent; discover how an emphasis on evaluation helps an organization improve its processes; and learn how to take advantage of the latest code-generation tools.

About the Generative AI in the Real World podcast: In 2023, ChatGPT put AI on everyone’s agenda. In 2025, the challenge will be turning those agendas into reality. In Generative AI in the Real World, Ben Lorica interviews leaders who are building with AI. Learn from their experience to help put AI to work in your enterprise.

Check out other episodes of this podcast on the O’Reilly learning platform.

Timestamps