Generative AI in the Real World: Luke Wroblewski on When Databases Talk Agent-Speak

Join Luke Wroblewski and Ben Lorica as they talk about the future of software development. What happens when we have databases that are designed to interact with agents and language models rather than humans? We’re starting to see what that world will look like. It’s an exciting time to be a software developer.

About the Generative AI in the Real World podcast: In 2023, ChatGPT put AI on everyone’s agenda. In 2025, the challenge will be turning those agendas into reality. In Generative AI in the Real World, Ben Lorica interviews leaders who are building with AI. Learn from their experience to help put AI to work in your enterprise.

