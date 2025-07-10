Generative AI in the Real World Generative AI in the Real World: Raiza Martin on Building AI Applications for Audio Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 36m 00s Share Share Link Embed

Audio is being added to AI everywhere: both in multimodal models that can understand and generate audio and in applications that use audio for input. Now that we can work with spoken language, what does that mean for the applications that we can develop? How do we think about audio interfaces—how will people use them, and what will they want to do? Raiza Martin, who worked on Google’s groundbreaking NotebookLM, joins Ben Lorica to discuss how she thinks about audio and what you can build with it.



About the Generative AI in the Real World podcast: In 2023, ChatGPT put AI on everyone’s agenda. In 2025, the challenge will be turning those agendas into reality. In Generative AI in the Real World, Ben Lorica interviews leaders who are building with AI. Learn from their experience to help put AI to work in your enterprise.



Timestamps