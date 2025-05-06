Generative AI in the Real World Generative AI in the Real World: Securing AI with Steve Wilson Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 39m 29s Share Share Link Embed

Join Steve Wilson and Ben Lorica for a discussion of AI security. We all know that AI brings new vulnerabilities into the software landscape. Steve and Ben talk about what makes AI different, what the big risks are, and how you can use AI safely. Find out how agents introduce their own vulnerabilities, and learn about resources such as OWASP that can help you understand them. Is there a light at the end of the tunnel? Can AI help us build secure systems even as it introduces its own vulnerabilities? Listen to find out.

About the Generative AI in the Real World podcast: In 2023, ChatGPT put AI on everyone’s agenda. In 2025, the challenge will be turning those agendas into reality. In Generative AI in the Real World, Ben Lorica interviews leaders who are building with AI. Learn from their experience to help put AI to work in your enterprise.

