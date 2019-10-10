Machine learning for operational analytics and business intelligence

Data Show Podcast 00:00 / 00:51:38 1X

In this episode of the Data Show, I speak with Peter Bailis, founder and CEO of Sisu, a startup that is using machine learning to improve operational analytics. Bailis is also an assistant professor of computer science at Stanford University, where he conducts research into data-intensive systems and where he is co-founder of the DAWN Lab.

We had a great conversation spanning many topics, including:

Learn faster. Dig deeper. See farther.

His personal blog, which contains some of the best explainers on emerging topics in data management and distributed systems.

The role of machine learning in operational analytics and business intelligence.

Machine learning benchmarks—specifically two recent ML initiatives that he’s been involved with: DAWNBench and MLPerf.

Trends in data management and in tools for machine learning development, governance, and operations.

Related resources: