Practical insights into deep reinforcement learning
Sahika Genc dives deep into state-of-the-art techniques in deep reinforcement learning for a variety of use cases.
Sahika Genc dives deep into state-of-the-art techniques in deep reinforcement learning for a variety of use cases.
This is a keynote highlight from the O’Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference in San Jose 2019. Watch the full version of this keynote on the O’Reilly online learning platform.
You can also see other highlights from the event.